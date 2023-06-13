Watch Live: Philadelphia officials provide update on deadly I-95 collapse

NEW YORK -- Philadelphia officials are expected to provide an update this morning on the deadly I-95 collapse.

The mayor will be joined by U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to tour the scene.

CBS News New York will stream their briefing live at 11 a.m. in the player above.

CLICK HERE for CBS Philadelphia's latest reporting on the collapse and ongoing investigation.

CLICK HERE for alternate routes to avoid road closures.