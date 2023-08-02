Watch Live: New York City officials make announcement about aid for asylum seekers
NEW YORK -- New York City officials are providing an update Wednesday on the ongoing asylum seeker crisis.
Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom is expected to lead a briefing at 11:30 a.m. from City Hall.
City officials have been asking for additional federal assistance throughout the summer.
Watch streaming live on CBS News New York in the player above.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.