Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: Mayor Eric Adams speaks about e-bike safety in wake of deadly Chinatown fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mayor Adams to discuss e-bike safety following deadly fire
Mayor Adams to discuss e-bike safety following deadly fire 00:33

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is making an announcement about e-bike safety following a deadly fire Tuesday in Chinatown

Four people were killed and two others were critically hurt when a fire broke out shortly after midnight inside an e-bike shop on Madison Street. The fast-moving flames quickly spread to an apartment above.

CBS News New York Live

Fire officials continue to sound an alarm about the lithium-ion batteries that power these e-bikes and e-scooters, and say the shop was issued violations in the past.

The most recent summonses were related to charging of batteries, the number of batteries and the electrical wiring. The business was ordered to pay a $1,600 fine. 

Watch the mayor's remarks streaming live around 2:30 p.m. on CBS News New York in the player above.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 12:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.