Watch Live: Mayor Eric Adams speaks about e-bike safety in wake of deadly Chinatown fire

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is making an announcement about e-bike safety following a deadly fire Tuesday in Chinatown.

Four people were killed and two others were critically hurt when a fire broke out shortly after midnight inside an e-bike shop on Madison Street. The fast-moving flames quickly spread to an apartment above.

Fire officials continue to sound an alarm about the lithium-ion batteries that power these e-bikes and e-scooters, and say the shop was issued violations in the past.

The most recent summonses were related to charging of batteries, the number of batteries and the electrical wiring. The business was ordered to pay a $1,600 fine.

