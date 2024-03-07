Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg announces ghost gun charges against city employees

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to announce weapons and fraud charges Thursday against more than a dozen people, including city employees.

The district attorney's office says the charges are related to manufacturing ghost guns and defrauding government aid programs.

Bragg is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m., alongside state and federal labor officials.

Watch the announcement streaming live on CBS News New York.

What are ghost guns?

Ghost guns are unregistered and untraceable homemade weapons. They can be made with a 3D printer or assembled from a kit.

There are no records of where they are manufactured or who purchases them. Buyers aren't required to undergo background checks, which authorities say helps them skirt certain gun restrictions.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, it is generally legal to make a firearm for personal use, so people can make them at home without a license

While these weapons are only involved in a fraction of gun crimes nationwide, authorities say they are a growing problem

In a 2022 interview, NYPD officials told CBS New York the cost of making a ghost gun was $500, and they were being sold on the street for $1,500.  

"We are running into these at the point of manufacture in homes. We are seeing them at crime scenes. We're collecting shell casings from them. We know we're going to find more and this is going to keep going," NYPD Chief of Intelligence Tom Galati told CBS New York's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer at the time. 

First published on March 7, 2024 / 11:51 AM EST

