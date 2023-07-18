Gov. Kathy Hochul gives update on flood relief for New York homeowners
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul made an announcement about flood recovery for homeowners Tuesday in wake of the recent deadly and damaging storms.
Orange County and other parts of New York were washed out by flash flooding just over a week ago.
- Read More: "It's catastrophic. There's a lot of tragedy here": Orange County still cleaning up after severe flooding
The governor was scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. from Sacred Heart of Jesus Covenant School in Highland Falls.
Watch streaming live on CBS News New York in the player above.
