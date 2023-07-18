Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Kathy Hochul gives update on flood relief for New York homeowners

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul made an announcement about flood recovery for homeowners Tuesday in wake of the recent deadly and damaging storms.

Orange County and other parts of New York were washed out by flash flooding just over a week ago.

The governor was scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. from Sacred Heart of Jesus Covenant School in Highland Falls.

Watch streaming live on CBS News New York in the player above.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 11:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.