Adams administration officials give update on asylum seeker crisis in NYC

NEW YORK -- New York City officials held another briefing on the ongoing asylum seeker crisis in the Big Apple.

The briefing comes after Mayor Eric Adams ordered budget cuts to every agency to pay for asylum seekers.

The news came as the Biden administration and New York officials argued about what exactly the feds are doing to help.

The White House staged an unusual background briefing for New York reporters on Tuesday to try and make the case it is a full-fledged member of Team New York in dealing with the asylum seeker crisis. But that didn't stop Schools Chancellor David Banks from warning that without a huge infusion of cash, school budgets are in for a painful haircut.

"Tough times are here," Banks said.

Banks was talking about the cold, hard reality facing his agency as it attempts to come up with budget cuts of 5% by November and up to 15% during the course of the school year to help the city pay for the migrant crisis.

One-third of the city's budget -- $37 million -- goes to schools, so the first-round cut of 5% could be nearly $2 billion.

A new poll shows New Yorkers support efforts to assist migrants and want officials to continue to live by the inscription on the Statue of Liberty.

Watch the briefing in the video player above.