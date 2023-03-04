Watch HBCU basketball: Texas Southern at Prairie View
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas -- Teams from two historically Black colleges and universities are playing a basketball doubleheader Saturday, and you can watch both games in the player above.
The Prairie View women's basketball team hosts Texas Southern at 1:30 p.m.
The men's basketball teams are set to tip off at 4 p.m.
Click here for the latest college basketball scores from CBS Sports.
