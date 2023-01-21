Watch HBCU Basketball: Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. -- Teams from two historically Black colleges and universities are playing a basketball doubleheader Saturday, and you can watch both games in the player above.
At 1:30 p.m., the Jackson State women's basketball team hosts Bethune-Cookman.
The schools' men's basketball teams are set to tip off at 4 p.m.
Click here for the latest college basketball scores and results from CBS Sports.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.