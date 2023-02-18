Watch CBS News
Watch HBCU basketball: Alcorn State at Jackson State

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

JACKSON, Miss. -- Teams from two historically Black colleges and universities are playing a basketball doubleheader Saturday, and you can watch both games in the player above.

The Jackson State women's basketball team hosts Alcorn State at 1:30 p.m.

The men's basketball teams are set to tip off at 4 p.m.

Click here for the latest college basketball scores and results from CBS Sports.

February 18, 2023

