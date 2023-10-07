Watch CBS News
2 arrests made in connection to September subway vandalism

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested two people accused of vandalizing dozens of subway trains in September.

Investigators say 78 train windows were found smashed on Sept. 12, most on the W line. At least 36 train cars had to be removed from service, resulting in delays for many commuters.

Forty-eight-year-old Davide Perre and a 14-year-old boy were arrested Wednesday in connection to the crime.

Perre is facing theft of service and criminal mischief charges. The teenager has been charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

