Travelers stranded at Newark Airport forced to pay for hotels or camp out as delays and cancelations enter 4th day

Travelers camp out at Newark Airport for another night

NEWARK, N.J. -- Thousands of travelers remain stranded after severe weather forced delays and cancelations at airports across the country.

The issues are now entering day four, and travelers face two options: Pay for a hotel, or sleep at the gate.

One person at Newark Liberty International Airport posted on Twitter early Wednesday morning, saying Terminal C was "absolutely insane" with a nine-hour line at the help desk. Others have been sleeping in waiting areas or the hard airport floor.

As of early Wednesday, Newark was dealing with 136 cancelations and 42 delays.

The weather stranded thousands of passengers at all three New York area airports since Sunday.

People told CBS New York after their flights got canceled, they spent hours waiting in line just to book another flight three days from now. Many said since it's weather-related, the airlines aren't helping pay for a place to stay.

United Airlines is blaming the mess on FAA staffing shortages. In response, an FAA spokesperson said the agency is willing to collaborate with anyone seriously willing to join them to solve the problem.

