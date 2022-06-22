Transit officer assaulted on first day of solo patrols at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK --- Mayor Eric Adams is under pressure to modify his subway safety plan after a transit officer was attacked at a Brooklyn subway station on the first day of solo patrols.

Police say the suspect has been arrested before for assaulting officers.

Adams laid out his plan for solo patrols Tuesday afternoon, saying, "We look at state troopers, talk about solo patrol, state troopers have solo patrol. So it's about doing it in a safe way."

"Solo train patrol represents an additional layer, another step in one of our key objectives since the start of this year with the subway safety plan to focus on uniform train patrols, to expand our presence, increase our visibility in the subways and on the trains to both keep people safe," said NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox.

But a few hours later around 7 p.m., police say an officer was assaulted on the southbound 3 train platform at the Pennsylvania Avenue stop in East New York.

Investigators say the officer was patrolling solo when he told a 24-year-old man to stop smoking on the platform.

Police say the man hurled himself down the stairs, and when the officer went to engage, he tried to take the cop with him down the rest of the staircase. The suspect then allegedly tried to steal the officer's gun, too.

It was just last week Adams said patrolling in pairs or groups would mostly end, except for larger stations like 34th Street. Instead, cops would be solo.

But the Police Benevolent Association said in a statement after the assault, its president met with the mayor and he indicated "the deployment plan will be modified so that there are two police officers on every train platform."

Even before the incident, most riders we spoke with last week said they were skeptical about the approach.

"They should be partnered up I think, because by themselves is not safe," Queens rider Mark Petrisce said.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to area hospitals and are expected to be OK.

The suspect faces several charges, including attempted robbery and assault on a police officer.