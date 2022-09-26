Tracking Hurricane Ian: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Cuba
NEW YORK -- Hurricane Ian made landfall early Tuesday morning in Cuba, and it's gaining strength as it moves through the Caribbean and takes aim at Florida.
As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Category 3 storm hit Cuba with 125 mile an hour winds. It's now heading northeast at 12 miles an hour.
The storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 early Wednesday before weakening a bit and making landfall on the west coast of Florida on Thursday.
