Tracking Hurricane Ian: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Cuba

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Hurricane Ian made landfall early Tuesday morning in Cuba, and it's gaining strength as it moves through the Caribbean and takes aim at Florida.

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Storm surge alert system explained

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Category 3 storm hit Cuba with 125 mile an hour winds. It's now heading northeast at 12 miles an hour. 

The storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 early Wednesday before weakening a bit and making landfall on the west coast of Florida on Thursday.

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Watches vs. warnings, categories explained

CLICK HERE for the updates from the National Hurricane Center.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest track and timing. 

CBS New York Team
First published on September 26, 2022 / 5:48 AM

