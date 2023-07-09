Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Thomas Abreu charged in murder of 86-year-old Hamoo Saeidi, series of shootings across Brooklyn & Queens

By Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

Suspect awaiting charges after shooting spree in Queens, Brooklyn
Suspect awaiting charges after shooting spree in Queens, Brooklyn 02:55

NEW YORK -- Police have identified the man arrested in connection to a series of shootings in Queens and Brooklyn on Saturday.

Twenty-five-year-old Thomas Abreu, of Brooklyn, has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say Abreu drove a scooter through Brooklyn and Queens late Saturday morning, randomly shooting at people on the street.

Four people were struck by bullets:  a 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, an 86-year-old man was shot in the back, a 44-year-old man was shot in the face and a 63-year-old man was shot in the shoulder.

The 86-year-old victim, identified as Hamoo Saeidi, of Queens, was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

The 44-year-old victim was last reported to be in critical condition, and the 21-year-old and 63-year-old victims are both in stable condition.

Police say officers spotted Abreu around 1:10 p.m. Saturday and took him into custody without incident. Officers found a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine inside his scooter, which police say did not have a license plate.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 4:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.