Police: Thomas Abreu charged in murder of 86-year-old Hamoo Saeidi, series of shootings across Brooklyn & Queens

NEW YORK -- Police have identified the man arrested in connection to a series of shootings in Queens and Brooklyn on Saturday.

Twenty-five-year-old Thomas Abreu, of Brooklyn, has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say Abreu drove a scooter through Brooklyn and Queens late Saturday morning, randomly shooting at people on the street.

Four people were struck by bullets: a 21-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, an 86-year-old man was shot in the back, a 44-year-old man was shot in the face and a 63-year-old man was shot in the shoulder.

The 86-year-old victim, identified as Hamoo Saeidi, of Queens, was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

The 44-year-old victim was last reported to be in critical condition, and the 21-year-old and 63-year-old victims are both in stable condition.

Police say officers spotted Abreu around 1:10 p.m. Saturday and took him into custody without incident. Officers found a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine inside his scooter, which police say did not have a license plate.