"This is a crisis:" NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks says city is doing everything it can to shelter asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks spoke out Wednesday about the city's plan to shelter asylum seekers in school gyms.

"This is a crisis, it's fluid, and we're doing everything we can possibly do. But I also understand the parents and the emotion," he said in an interview with New York 1. "There's nothing more emotional than when it comes to their kids and school and wanting to make sure that kids are safe. Things are moving so quickly, we don't always have enough time to get out to every community and do the level of engagement that we would do under most circumstances."

The chancellor went on to assure parents their kids will be safe, but that's not alleviating their anger.

CBS2's Doug Williams heard from parents and students at P.S. 172 in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, one of the 20 schools chosen to take in asylum seekers in free-standing gyms.

Many camped outside the school for two straight nights, begging city leaders to step in and stop this from happening.

"Schools should not be shelters, they're two different things. We are a hugely welcoming community, we have a full shelter for asylum seekers exactly across the street from our school. We've done our best to welcome them with open arms, but it's different when it's your school, which is small children, used as a shelter," PTA Co-President Samantha Clark said. "There are so many alternate places. We have compiled a list. Please, Mayor Adams, use those places before you start using schools."

The mayor insists this is a last resort, but the city expects as many as 15 busloads of asylum seekers to arrive this weekend.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso is expected to speak about the issue at 11 a.m., followed by the Department of Health and Human Services at 1 p.m. Watch streaming live on CBS News New York.