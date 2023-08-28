Tennis stars in town as US Open gets underway at Flushing Meadows in Queens

NEW YORK -- The world's top tennis players are in New York City for the start of the US Open.

Tournament action gets underway Monday at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens.

It's an exciting two weeks for tennis fans around the world. Novak Djokovic will be among the stars playing day one, and he is chasing some big history.

It's the Serbian's first time back at the US Open in two years after he was unable to compete at Flushing Meadows in 2022, because of COVID-19 vaccination rules.

The 23-time grand slam winner already has more championships than any other man in tennis history, but one more win will tie him with Margaret Court's all-time record.

The US Open is the last of the four grand slams and every year attracts spectators from across the country and around the world. Attendance during Fan Week already shattered records this year.

There's also a small change on the women's side. For decades, women have been using lighter tennis balls than men. This year, they are switching over to a heavier duty felt ball more suited for hardcourt.

If you are going to catch some of the action over the coming weeks, the MTA says mass transit is your best bet. The agency will be adding more 7 trains to peak hours to make sure fans get home safely and quickly.