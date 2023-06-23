Temporary lanes on I-95 in Philadelphia to open Friday, PennDOT says

Six temporary lanes set to open on collapsed portion of I-95 in Philly Friday Six temporary lanes set to open on collapsed portion of I-95 in Philly Friday 02:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The temporary roadway over a stretch of I-95 in Philadelphia that collapsed will open Friday, 12 days after a crash and fire forced the major highway to close, PennDOT said Thursday.

Officials said the temporary lanes will open at noon. The speed limit on the roadway will be 45 mph because it's considered a work zone. A news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday with Mayor Jim Kenney and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The temporary roadway on I-95 will have six lanes -- three on each side. Crews began paving the lanes Wednesday night. Lines were painted overnight Thursday into Friday.

In a news conference Thursday, PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said the lanes are 11 feet wide, while traditional lanes are 12 feet. But it's very common to have 11-foot lanes in a work zone, he said.

About a mile back from the temporary roadway, barriers will be set up to funnel traffic into the three-lane-wide section, Carroll said.

The base for the temporary roadway was made with a specially engineered recycled glass foam aggregate from a company based in Delaware County.

Later on Thursday, a truck from the Pocono Raceway equipped with a jet dryer was helping dry out the road so workers could start painting the lane lines.

Crews have been working 24/7 to get the vital interstate reopened as quickly as possible. Residents can watch the construction in real time with a livestream. Some bars in the Delaware Valley, and even PhanaVision at the Phillies game, have played the livestream as construction continues.

Earlier this week, Shapiro announced I-95 was set to reopen this weekend, but didn't specify which day the interstate would start flowing with traffic again.

"Everyone has worked around the clock to get this done and we have completed each phase of this project safely and way ahead of schedule," Shapiro said Tuesday.

The high-speed work has led some to question the safety of the temporary highway. Carroll brushed off any concerns.

"I have 100% confidence in its ability to withstand the traffic that's on that facility once we open it, and I know that like these other states, it'll work just fine in Pennsylvania," Carroll said earlier this week.

Shapiro said early estimates of the rebuild will be somewhere between $25 and $30 million. He said the federal government will cover the cost under the disaster declaration that was issued.

"The bottom line is the federal government, the President [Joe Biden], Administrator [Shailen] Bhatt, Secretary [Pete] Buttigieg have made clear they would cover the full cost," Shapiro said.

The collapse caused traffic headaches for commuters and impacted a multitude of businesses in Northeast Philly.

The collapse happened in the early hours of Sunday, June 11. The northbound lanes collapsed following a crash and fire by a tanker carrying more than 8,000 gallons of gasoline. It killed the driver of the tanker truck, 53-year-old Nathan Moody, a father of three.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office ruled Moody's death an accident and said he died due to blunt trauma of the head, inhalation and thermal injuries.

In this handout photo provided by the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, smoke rises from a collapsed section of the I-95 highway on June 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Video from commuters traveling on the highway before the collapse showed the fire engulfing the highway and one of the lanes buckling.

In the days after the collapse, crews demolished the remaining lanes of I-95 and started the process of rebuilding the temporary lanes.

Shapiro signed a disaster declaration one day after the collapse to expedite the rebuilding process of the highway.

Detours in the area

Below are the latest detours near the I-95 collapse site from PennDOT: