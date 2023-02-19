Temple University officer dead after shooting in North Philadelphia

BREAKING: Temple University officer shot & killed BREAKING: Temple University officer shot & killed 02:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sources within the Temple University Police Department confirmed Saturday night an officer died after a shooting in North Philadelphia.

BREAKING: Sources within the Temple University Police Department confirm an officer was shot and killed a short time ago in North Philadelphia. Awaiting further details from investigators. @CBSPhiladelphia — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 19, 2023

In a statement from Temple officials, they say the officer was shot while to get a suspect in custody of a robbery at a convenience store:

"Temple University is heartbroken to confirm that a Temple University police officer was shot at 1700 W. Montgomery Avenue while trying to apprehend the suspect in a robbery of a convenience store located at the corner of Cecil B. Moore and 15th Street. The officer was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. Both the Philadelphia Police Department and the Temple University Police Department are still gathering information regarding the incident. Out of respect for the officer's friends and family, we will not be releasing his identity at this time. There are simply no words that can make sense of such a tragedy. It tears at our sense of community, and wounds us to our very soul. Temple has lost an officer and hero to senseless violence. Our thoughts are with the victim's family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time."

We’re on scene at 18th & Montgomery Ave for a possible shooting.



There’s a heavy police presence in the area. Several roads are blocked off.



We’re waiting to get more info confirmed by Temple & police. @CBSPhiladelphia https://t.co/qK2qX97rX7 pic.twitter.com/PKveqyNkr4 — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) February 19, 2023

Below are statements from government officials and more about the deadly shooting.

Temple University Police Association President Alec Shaffer:

"The Temple University police department and community is in shock tonight after learning that one of our brave, heroes was killed in the line-of-duty after being shot. Details and specifics around the shooting death are incomplete at this hour, but we remain committed to supporting this officer, his family and fellow police officers. There are no words that can express our deep sorrow to this officer and our Temple University Police family who attempt to process this horrific tragedy. Please keep this officer's family and our fellow Temple University Police family in your thoughts and prayers. We are thankful for the outpouring of support and love from the Temple University community, our colleagues with Philadelphia Police and law-enforcement across the country."

Governor Josh Shapiro:

Lori and I are devastated for the family of the Temple University police officer who was killed in the line of duty tonight, bravely serving his community.



We’re sending prayers to his loved ones, Temple Police, and the entire @TempleUniv community. May his memory be a blessing. — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) February 19, 2023

District 5 Councilmember Darrell Clarke:

My statement on the loss of a @TempleUniv Police Officer earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/EsATL53jFm — Darrell Clarke (@Darrell_Clarke) February 19, 2023

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan:

"I am horrified to learn of the fatal shooting of a Temple University police officer this evening. The catastrophic, relentless devastation of gun violence is unbearable. I am so sorry for this officer, his family, and all impacted by tonight's tragedy. "It is well past time for meaningful, systemic gun reform. As we mourn for this officer and his loved ones, we must organize and act in order to stop this horrific crisis."

The State Fraternal Order of Police Lodge President Joseph Regan:

"There are no words to describe the news of another one of our officers being shot. This officer is a hero whose legacy and unselfish act will live in our hearts and memories forever. The 40,000 men and women of the PA FOP send their deepest condolences to the family of this hero and to the Temple University Police Department during this extremely difficult time."

