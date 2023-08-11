Teenage suspect in O'Shae Sibley's death arraigned on hate crime murder charges

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn teenager accused of stabbing O'Shae Sibley to death faced a judge for arraignment Friday morning.

The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult with second-degree murder as a hate crime.

"Nothing about his past or history shows that he's the type of person to commit this crime," his attorney, Mark Pollard, told reporters outside the courthouse.

The attorney told CBS New York's Alice Gainer his client is "sorrowful, he's sad, he's afraid -- as he should be at 17 years old -- but he has faith and he prays, and he has great family support and he's hanging in there."

He went on to say his client "regrets what happened," adding, "but that doesn't mean he's guilty of a crime -- that's two different things."

His arraignment was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday in Downtown Brooklyn.

It came just days after Sibley's emotional funeral in Philadelphia, where he grew up.

Prosecutors say the 28-year-old was killed in a hate-fueled attack. They allege the suspect killed Sibley because he was gay and Black.

On July 29, Sibley and his friends were dancing to Beyoncé while filling their car at a gas station in Midwood when they got into an argument with a group of teenagers, who used homophobic slurs and made anti-Black statements, according to NYPD.

The Brooklyn district attorney announced the indictment Thursday, but did not officially name the 17-year-old suspect.

He will be tried as an adult and could face 20 years to life in prison.