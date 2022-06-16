Teen killed when Mustang swerved into Jeep in Commack
COMMACK, N.Y. -- A teenager was killed and two people were seriously hurt in a crash on Wednesday in Suffolk County.
According to police, a teen driving a Mustang on Indian Head Road in Commack swerved to avoid another car, then lost control and crashed into a Jeep.
A woman riding in the Mustang died.
Police said criminality was not suspected.
