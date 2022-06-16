Watch CBS News
Teen killed when Mustang swerved into Jeep in Commack

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

COMMACK, N.Y. -- A teenager was killed and two people were seriously hurt in a crash on Wednesday in Suffolk County

According to police, a teen driving a Mustang on Indian Head Road in Commack swerved to avoid another car, then lost control and crashed into a Jeep. 

A woman riding in the Mustang died.

Police said criminality was not suspected.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 12:48 PM

