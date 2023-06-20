NYPD: Kemel Rideout facing charges for slashing 3 women Sunday in subway system

NEW YORK -- Police arrested the suspect they say slashed three women Sunday in the subway system.

Investigators say the suspect attacked two women at the 86th Street and Lexington Avenue station, before attacking a third woman on a 4 train.

CBS2 spoke with a 19-year-old victim, named Bianchelly, who was on her way to pick up a Father's Day cake when she was slashed in her right leg as she walked up the stairs.

"I remember seeing him and we made eye contact... Like, I had a gut feeling something was off, and then I just felt him staring at me," she said. "I was going up quickly, so I'm surprised he even got to me that quickly... He just looked at me. Like, I was crying, and he just looked me and he just walked away."

The suspect then allegedly went up to a 48-year-old woman on the southbound platform of the same station and slashed her in the right leg from behind, according to police.

Next, police said the suspect boarded a southbound 4 train, approached a 28-year-old woman sitting and slashed her left leg as the train approached the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station.

The women were all taken to hospitals to be treated. They were expected to be OK.

Bianchelly said she needed 19 stitches to the back of her leg. She is currently recovering at home.

This year, felony assaults in the subway system are down, according to NYPD. There were 269 in 2022 and 248 in 2023, so far.

The NYPD has 80 additional uniformed officers patrolling the transit system.