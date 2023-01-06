Suffolk officers set to be released from hospital after line of duty stabbing

Suffolk officers to be released from hospital

Suffolk officers to be released from hospital

Suffolk officers to be released from hospital

STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- Two Suffolk County police officers stabbed in the line of duty will be released from the hospital Friday.

They were wounded last week in Medford after an encounter with a resident described as violent.

The 56-year-old man was shot and killed during the confrontation.

The wounded officers are set to be released from Stony Brook University Medical Center at 11:30 a.m.

Hundreds of fellow officers are expected to be there to greet them.