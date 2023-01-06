Suffolk officers set to be released from hospital after line of duty stabbing
STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- Two Suffolk County police officers stabbed in the line of duty will be released from the hospital Friday.
They were wounded last week in Medford after an encounter with a resident described as violent.
The 56-year-old man was shot and killed during the confrontation.
The wounded officers are set to be released from Stony Brook University Medical Center at 11:30 a.m.
Hundreds of fellow officers are expected to be there to greet them.
