Suffolk officers set to be released from hospital after line of duty stabbing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- Two Suffolk County police officers stabbed in the line of duty will be released from the hospital Friday. 

They were wounded last week in Medford after an encounter with a resident described as violent. 

The 56-year-old man was shot and killed during the confrontation. 

The wounded officers are set to be released from Stony Brook University Medical Center at 11:30 a.m. 

Hundreds of fellow officers are expected to be there to greet them. 

First published on January 6, 2023 / 7:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

