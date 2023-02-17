Watch CBS News
Suffolk County officials say cyber attack has been "extremely costly to the taxpayers"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suffolk gives update on cyber attack
Suffolk gives update on cyber attack 00:55

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- Suffolk County officials shared new information Friday about the cyber attack that impacted half a million people on Long Island. 

County officials say IT experts have worked diligently to remove malicious software and provide a more secure system. 

Cyber criminals first breached servers in the County Clerk's office in December 2021. Social security numbers and driver's license numbers were at risk

Despite the huge disruption and the expense, County Executive Steve Bellone says the county is now on the right track. 

"This obstruction and these delays have been extremely costly to the taxpayers of this county," he said. "We have made significant progress over the last seven weeks. Since December 21st of last year, county IT basically started from scratch in the Clerk's office."

In December, the IT director for the County Clerk's office was placed on leave.

February 17, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

