Suffolk County Police offering $5,000 rewards for information on 5 unsolved cases

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suffolk marks crime victims' rights week
Suffolk marks crime victims' rights week 00:43

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Police are turning their attention to unsolved cases this week for National Crime Victims' Rights Week. 

The killing of Roquez Villalta-Jimenez, who was fatally shot at his home in Huntington Station in Aug. 2022, is among the cases. 

Sandra Huffman, Jimenez's sister, spoke about the impact her brother's death had on the family. 

"Our family's not the same anymore. We're always going to have a missing seat at the table," said Huffman. "Please help us find the individuals who caused this pain, who took our brother away." 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in Jimenez's death, two other unsolved homicides and two unsolved fatal hit-and-runs. 

First published on April 24, 2023 / 12:33 PM

