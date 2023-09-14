Watch CBS News
Subway rider stabbed during morning commute at Grand Central Terminal

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police say a man was stabbed on the subway during the morning commute at Grand Central Terminal.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Thursday on board a southbound 6 train. 

Police say the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

They're now searching for his attacker.

CBS New York has a crew headed to the scene and will update this post with the latest developments.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

September 14, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

