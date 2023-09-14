Subway rider stabbed during morning commute at Grand Central Terminal

NEW YORK - Police say a man was stabbed on the subway during the morning commute at Grand Central Terminal.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Thursday on board a southbound 6 train.

Police say the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

They're now searching for his attacker.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.