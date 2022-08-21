Watch CBS News
3 firefighters injured as blaze spreads to multiple homes on Staten Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FDNY battling fire at 3 homes on Staten Island
FDNY battling fire at 3 homes on Staten Island 00:19

NEW YORK -- Several firefighters were injured while battling a blaze that spread to multiple homes on Staten Island on Saturday.

The FDNY says it started around 10 p.m. on Pitney Avenue in Pleasant Plains.

The fire started at one home and spread to two others. Citizen app video shows thick smoke and flames.

Three firefighters were injured and taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The FDNY says about 15 people have been displaced from the three homes. The Red Cross is assisting.

The fire was under control around 11:30 p.m.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 11:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

