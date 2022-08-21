3 firefighters injured as blaze spreads to multiple homes on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- Several firefighters were injured while battling a blaze that spread to multiple homes on Staten Island on Saturday.

The FDNY says it started around 10 p.m. on Pitney Avenue in Pleasant Plains.

The fire started at one home and spread to two others. Citizen app video shows thick smoke and flames.

Three firefighters were injured and taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The FDNY says about 15 people have been displaced from the three homes. The Red Cross is assisting.

The fire was under control around 11:30 p.m.