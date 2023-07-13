Watch CBS News
Skeletal remains found in wooded area in Islip

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

ISLIP, N.Y. - The New York State Police said they made a disturbing discovery in Islip Thursday. 

They said they received a call at around 7:15 a.m. regarding skeletal remains found off the Southern State Parkway. 

NYSP said the remains were found in a wooded area near Exit 40. 

The incident is under investigation. 

No other details were initially released.   

First published on July 13, 2023 / 10:38 AM

