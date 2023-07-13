Skeletal remains found in wooded area in Islip
ISLIP, N.Y. - The New York State Police said they made a disturbing discovery in Islip Thursday.
They said they received a call at around 7:15 a.m. regarding skeletal remains found off the Southern State Parkway.
NYSP said the remains were found in a wooded area near Exit 40.
The incident is under investigation.
No other details were initially released.
