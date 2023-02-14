Shots fired at Michigan State University; "multiple injuries reported," police say

Police on Monday night reported "multiple injuries" and issued a shelter-in-place order at Michigan State University, following reports of gunshots fired on campus, according to Twitter posts from the department.

The shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus, the police said. Later Monday night, police said there was "another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries."

In an update, police said IM East was being "secured" and that "it appears there is only one suspect at this time."

In an earlier Twitter post, the MSU Police and Public Safety department said had warned that "the suspect is believed to be on foot right now."

"Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond," the post added.

An alert sent shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time urged people to "run, hide, fight," according to CBS Detroit.

Local state officials warned residents not to go to the campus. "Please do not go to MSU right now. Yes, its hard to do when you have loved ones on campus or adjacent to the campus. But it is far too dangerous as this armed suspect is moving in the area and police attempt to take them into custody," the Michigan State Police Second District posted on Twitter.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she had been "briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University."

"The Michigan State Police along with MSU Police, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground," Whitmer posted on social media. "Let's wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.