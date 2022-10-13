At least 5 killed in shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina; suspect in custody

Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed and at least two more were wounded in what authorities described as an "active shooting" Thursday evening in a residential neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. A suspect has been taken into custody.

A Raleigh police K9 officer was among the at least two people who were wounded, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said during a press conference late Thursday night. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. local time along the Neuse River Greenway trail in the east Raleigh neighborhood of Hedingham, Baldwin said.

Baldwin said at the press conference that local and federal law enforcement had the suspect "contained in a residence in the area." Police then tweeted at 9:40 p.m. that the suspect had been taken into custody.

Raleigh police Lt. Jason Borneo would not elaborate on the barricade situation, only calling it an "active investigation."

Activity at Wake Med emergency room, following a shooting in Raleigh, N.C., on Oct. 13, 2022. Chris Seward / AP

No details were provided on the circumstances of the shootings or a possible motive.

Raleigh police reported that "multiple law enforcement agencies" had responded to the situation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted just after 7:30 p.m. that special agents were responding to an "active shooter scene."

Residents were "advised to remain in their homes," police tweeted, while drivers were also asked to avoid the area.

Nearby Hedingham Golf Club told CBS affiliate WNCN-TV that it closed the club and pulled all golfers off the course.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted that "state and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe."