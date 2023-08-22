Shooting in Valley Stream leaves 1 dead at party full of teens

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. -- One person was killed and others were injured when shots rang out during a party Monday night on Long Island.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at an event space near Ocean and Saint Johns avenues in Valley Stream.

Witnesses said a group of people in their teens to early 20s were having a party when an argument broke out. They said they heard gunshots and screaming as everyone started running.

"It was a quiet, peaceful night, maybe a little bit of music. Not too much loud music. No violent music. No type of energy like that. We were only here to have a good time, at the end of the day. Next thing you know, the good time turned into a bad night and they start getting a little violent," witness Keith Joseph said. "Next thing you know, I just see some running. It's usually a friendly neighborhood."

One neighbor said things have changed since the event space opened, causing some problems.

"Ever since some smoke shop or something opened down the block, ever since then, I feel like everything has been out of control in the neighborhood," she said. "I think somebody got shot last week too, down that block. Like I said, it's just been a little out of control."

Nassau County Police are expected to hold a briefing on the investigation at 11 a.m. Watch streaming live on CBS News New York.