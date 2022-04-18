Deadly crash shuts down Route 17 on border of Rockland and Orange counties

SLOATSBURG, N.Y. -- Emergency responders are on the scene of a deadly crash on the border of Rockland and Orange counties.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the Orange Turnpike, also part of Route 17, just north of Seven Lakes Drive in Sloatsburg.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is over the scene of a serious crash on the Rockland-Orange county line. Watch complete local coverage on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnewsnewyork Posted by CBS New York on Monday, April 18, 2022

Chopper 2 was overhead, where police said a car drove into a truck and burst into flames. One person inside the car was killed.

The roadway is shut down in both directions between Warwick Brook Road and South Side Place.

