Deadly crash shuts down Route 17 on border of Rockland and Orange counties
SLOATSBURG, N.Y. -- Emergency responders are on the scene of a deadly crash on the border of Rockland and Orange counties.
It happened around 9 p.m. on the Orange Turnpike, also part of Route 17, just north of Seven Lakes Drive in Sloatsburg.
Chopper 2 was overhead, where police said a car drove into a truck and burst into flames. One person inside the car was killed.
The roadway is shut down in both directions between Warwick Brook Road and South Side Place.
