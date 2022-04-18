Watch CBS News

Deadly crash shuts down Route 17 on border of Rockland and Orange counties

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Deadly crash reported on Rockland-Orange border 00:40

SLOATSBURG, N.Y. -- Emergency responders are on the scene of a deadly crash on the border of Rockland and Orange counties. 

It happened around 9 p.m. on the Orange Turnpike, also part of Route 17, just north of Seven Lakes Drive in Sloatsburg.

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is over the scene of a serious crash on the Rockland-Orange county line. Watch complete local coverage on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnewsnewyork

Posted by CBS New York on Monday, April 18, 2022

Chopper 2 was overhead, where police said a car drove into a truck and burst into flames. One person inside the car was killed. 

The roadway is shut down in both directions between Warwick Brook Road and South Side Place. 

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 18, 2022 / 9:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.