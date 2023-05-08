Search continues for man who fell overboard in Great South Bay
BABYLON, N.Y. - Police are searching for a man who fell overboard while boating.
The man went into the water on the Great South Bay Sunday afternoon.
Police said the 28-year-old man from Massapequa was alone on a 22-foot speedboat. They say he fell into the water around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Suffolk County police are getting help with the search from the Coast Guard and local fire departments.
