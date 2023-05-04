School bus overturns on Long Island Expressway service road in Suffolk County

YAPHANK, N.Y. -- A school bus overturned Thursday morning on Long Island.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on the Long Island Expressway service road between exits 65 and 66 in Yaphank.

Video showed the mini school bus on its side.

It's unclear if there were any children on board.

At least one person was seriously injured.

