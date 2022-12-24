Salvation Army hosts mini-Christmas festival for families in need

NEW YORK - The Salvation Army hosted a mini-Christmas festival in Harlem for families in need.

Bags of food and hundreds of toys were given out to families who signed up for the organization's Angel Tree program.

Friday night's festival came as more New Yorkers face hardships including hunger, buying warm clothes and putting presents under the Christmas tree.

"With things so expensive and some families really have to decide whether to buy their kids toys or not, or whether to put food on the table or not," said Lt. Neekenson Fils-Aime of the Salvation Army.

"Christmas is a big thing. So this means everything to me that I get to share something with my daughter," one person said.

There was also face painting, games, food, and a bouncy castle at the event.