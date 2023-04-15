Rutgers University strike comes to tentative end, N.J. Gov. Murphy says

Rutgers reaches tentative deal with striking faculty, N.J. Gov. Murphy says Rutgers reaches tentative deal with striking faculty, N.J. Gov. Murphy says 00:39

NEW JERSEY -- A tentative deal has been reached between striking Rutgers University faculty and the administration, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement overnight.

About 9,000 faculty across the university's campuses walked off the jobs on Monday, demanding better pay, benefits and job security.

Murphy said the deal reached was fair and amicable, and "puts an end to a standoff that was disruptive to our educators and students alike."

Three unions representing full-time faculty, part-time lecturers and graduate students went on strike after 10 months without a contract.

Rutgers and faculty labor union officials were meeting in the New Jersey State House this week to negotiate.

We're working to find out more about the conditions of the deal. Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said the parties had reached agreement on a "framework."

"Most important, closure on this framework will allow the 67,000 students at Rutgers to resume their studies and pursue their academic degrees," Holloway said in the statement.

Good morning @RutgersU We have reached a tentative framework for a contract & the strike is *suspended while a TA is finalized. The wins that will come in this contract are owed to the amazing & powerful work of member organizers on the ground. You all deserve a restful weekend🙌 — Rutgers AAUP-AFT Academic Worker Union (@ruaaup) April 15, 2023

"We are extremely pleased that we reached what we believe is the basis for a transformative contract for part-time faculty at Rutgers," Amy Higher, president of Rutgers' adjunct faculty union, said in a statement.

The union has gained multi-semester appointments and significantly higher pay for adjuncts, Higher said.

"We still have work to do to come to a full tentative agreement, and we will resume doing so next week," she added. "Most of all, we are eager to get back to teaching our students and helping them finish up spring semester."

Classes for all Rutgers students are set to resume on Monday, April 17.