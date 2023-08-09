Crews scanning for sharks off Rockaway Beach after woman bitten Monday night

Crews scanning for shark off Rockaway Beach after latest bite

Crews scanning for shark off Rockaway Beach after latest bite

Crews scanning for shark off Rockaway Beach after latest bite

NEW YORK -- We are waiting to learn whether Rockaway Beach will remain closed or reopen for swimming and surfing Wednesday.

The waters off the beach were closed Tuesday after officials said a 65-year-old woman was bitten by a shark the evening before.

She was taken to the hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

Members of the NYPD and FDNY spent the morning using drones and other equipment to scan the water for sharks.

Read More: Rockaway Beach remains closed after woman bitten by shark on Monday night

One expert said it is important to remember the ocean is sharks' home, and it's our job to be aware in the water.

"When you go to the beach, look for disturbances in the waves flapping around. If there's a lot of baitfish, maybe stay out of the water until they swim past," said Hans Walters, curator and field scientists for the Wildlife Conservation Society.

This was the sixth reported shark bite in the state this summer, compared to eight last year.

Jones Beach was also shut down Tuesday after reports of a shark in the water.