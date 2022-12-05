Watch CBS News
Richard Cottingham faces court appearance in 1968 murder of Diane Cusak on Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Convicted serial killer Richard Cottingham will virtually appear in court Monday after being charged in the 1968 murder of a 23-year-old Long Island woman. 

Cottingham was arraigned in June on charges he killed Diane Cusak in February 1968. 

FLASHBACKSerial killer Richard Cottingham confesses to 1974 cold-case murders of New Jersey teens Mary Ann Pryor, Lorraine Marie Kelly

The young mother from New Hyde Park went shopping at the Green Acres Mall and never returned. Her body was later found bludgeoned and asphyxiated in the back seat of her car. 

Nassau County prosecutors said DNA evidence linked Cottingham to Cusak's murder. 

