Residents scrambling to leave Plainfield building deemed unlivable before 8 a.m. deadline

PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- Residents are rushing to vacate a building that was condemned this week in Plainfield, New Jersey.

They've been ordered to leave their homes by 8 a.m. Friday after officials determined the building at 501 West 7th Street was unlivable.

Images from inside show holes in the ceiling and bathtubs filled with dirt.

"Broken windows, poor ventilation in kitchens, and uncapped gas conductors that were active fire hazards," Plainfield Mayor Adrian O. Mapp said.

The mayor said state inspectors found more than 200 violations last summer, but they were never addressed. He claimed the city did not learn about the problems until a tenant complained.

In a statement, the building's owners told CBS New York, "We are doing everything possible to return our tenants to their homes as quickly, safely and responsibly as possible."

But for the families, it's too late. Now, local and state officials are stepping in.

"They don't have no place to go," said Carmen Salavarrieta, of Angels for Asher.

"We need to engage all of our agencies to work together to ensure that the children and the families are living in safe environments," Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman said.

A spokesperson for Gov. Phil Murphy said his office is trying to help the families find shelter.

The owners said they severed ties with the management company, which they put in charge of maintenance. According to the city, the owners also own three other buildings that were recently deemed unlivable.