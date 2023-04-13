Update: Suspect arrested in San Francisco slaying of Cash App founder Bob Lee Update: Suspect arrested in San Francisco slaying of Cash App founder Bob Lee 01:07

SAN FRANCISCO -- An Emeryville man has been arrested in the slaying of tech executive Bob Lee as he walked down a San Francisco street, a killing that has ignited a heated debate over safety within the city.

The arrest was first reported early Thursday by Mission Local. There were very few details immediately available, but the newspaper and web site reported the suspect was a tech industry executive who knew Lee.

At 8:30 a.m., San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey officially confirmed the arrest in posts to Twitter.

"I'm grateful @SFPD's Homicide Detail and all the officers from @SFPDSouther and elsewhere for their tireless work to bring Bob Lee's killer to justice and for their arrest of a suspect this morning."

"Obviously, nothing can undo this senseless crime, and we reiterate our condolences to Mr. Lee's family members, friends and colleagues. But I hope today's arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy."

Krista Lee, Bob's ex-wife, texted KPIX that she got word of the arrest early Thursday morning.

"Sergeant Dittmer called us this morning. I'm with my brother-in-law and my father-in-law," she texted.

She also confirmed that police have told her the suspect's name was Nima Momeni.

A source told KPIX that evidence has revealed that Lee had arrived in the Rincon neighborhood prior to the stabbing in a BMW driven by Momeni. The two men were recorded earlier on videotape leaving the Millennium Tower luxury apartments together.

Source said that based on assorted evidence, investigators determined that Mr. Momeni stabbed Mr. Lee, killing him and obtained an arrest warrant.

The San Francisco County jail website posted Thursday morning that the 38-year-old Momenti had been booked into custody on a murder count.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Main Street in the city's Rincon Hill neighborhood shortly after 2:30 a.m. on April 4th after a report of a stabbing. Officers found the victim who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there.

Hours later friends and MobileCoin confirmed the death of the 43-year-old Lee, who was the Chief Product Officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency startup.

Lee had moved to Miami late last year but was in town for the MobileCoin leadership summit last week, and was staying a few nights extra to see friends.

When asked at the time if the attack was targeted or random, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott replied, "It's early to tell. What I will tell you is our homicide team is working tirelessly to get this to a resolution. We have a lot that's on our plate with this investigation and following up on things that need to be followed up on. We'll put the information out but we don't want to do anything to compromise this investigation."

Lee's death has ignited a debate about safety in the city.

Christina Nguyen is a tech worker whose job is in the Rincon Hill neighborhood where Lee was killed. She spoke with KPIX while she went to get lunch Thursday and offered some strong words about the city's safety.

"Growing up in the Bay Area, in San Jose, I've been to San Francisco several times, and I definitely don't consider SF safe. There are pockets where I don't feel comfortable walking through in the middle of the day. I would walk around it. Get a car, " Nguyen said.

She commutes to San Francisco a few times a week for work, but says she would never live here.

"One of the reasons I have never moved to San Francisco -- even though my company is here, I have many friends here, I'm from the Bay Area -- one of the reasons why is safety. I don't think that many of the neighborhoods here are places where I wanna live," she explained. "And the safer neighborhoods, the prices are so high, that kinda pushes anyone else out being able to move to the city."