Bronx community calls for accountability after Raul de la Cruz was fatally shot by NYPD

NEW YORK -- A community is calling for accountability after a man was shot and killed by the NYPD in the Bronx.

Advocates say Raul de la Cruz was shot six times by police while having a schizophrenic episode in March.

His family, speaking through a translator, says it's possible the police didn't understand was de la Cruz was saying because they didn't speak Spanish, but he didn't deserve to die.

"I felt horrible seeing that news. I couldn't believe what had happened. He's a good man. Raul's a good man. And now I know that you can't call the police for help here in New York," said a speaker at Friday's rally.

Police said previously that they responded t to calls about an emotionally disturbed person.

When they arrived, de la Cruz allegedly advanced at them with a knife and ignored commands to drop it. That's when officers opened fire.

Investigators say they'll review the body camera video from the incident.