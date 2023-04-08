Watch CBS News
Bronx community calls for accountability after Raul de la Cruz was fatally shot by NYPD

By CBS New York Team

Community pushes for accountability after police shoot, kill Bronx man
NEW YORK -- A community is calling for accountability after a man was shot and killed by the NYPD in the Bronx.

Advocates say Raul de la Cruz was shot six times by police while having a schizophrenic episode in March.

His family, speaking through a translator, says it's possible the police didn't understand was de la Cruz was saying because they didn't speak Spanish, but he didn't deserve to die.

"I felt horrible seeing that news. I couldn't believe what had happened. He's a good man. Raul's a good man. And now I know that you can't call the police for help here in New York," said a speaker at Friday's rally.

READ MORE: NYPD officers shoot knife-wielding man in Kingsbridge section of Bronx

Police said previously that they responded t to calls about an emotionally disturbed person.

When they arrived, de la Cruz allegedly advanced at them with a knife and ignored commands to drop it. That's when officers opened fire.

Investigators say they'll review the body camera video from the incident.

