Bronx community holds prayer vigil for 11-year-old Alfa Barrie as questions surround deaths of boys found in rivers

NEW YORK -- There are many questions surrounding the deaths of 11-year-old Alfa Barrie and 13-year-old Garrett Warren.

While Warren's death was ruled accidental drowning, the medical examiner has not yet determined Barrie's.

Monday, the Islamic community remembered one of young lives cut short. It was a night filled with prayers at the Futa Islamic Center, where the community tried to come to terms with Barrie's death.

His mother's heart was shattered to pieces.

"Sad, depressed, there's no feeling that could explain losing your own son," said Ibrahim Diallo, Barrie's brother. "Inside, I'm really emotional because this is something I've never been through in my life."

Everyone remembered Barrie dancing, smiling and loving life.

"He used to have a beautiful smile. He was a kid who always wanted to have fun. It's very sad seeing him go," another person at the vigil said.

Last week, police said Barrie and Warren, his friend, accessed the shoreline of the Harlem River through a hole in the fence.

Warren's body was found near the Madison Bridge on May 18. Two days later, Barrie's body was found floating in the Hudson River.

"The next step is helping us figure out what was the reason for his death. There are many questions and we would like answers," said Diallo.

As they struggle to find answers, Diallo can't stop wondering about the life his brother would have led.

"He wanted to be the best engineer because he saw this as an avenue not only for himself to get a career, but also as a way to help others," Diallo said.