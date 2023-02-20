Pride flag set on fire outside Little Prince Restaurant in SoHo

NEW YORK - Police say a Pride flag was intentionally set on fire outside a restaurant overnight in Manhattan.

The incident is now under investigation as a potential hate crime. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at Little Prince Restaurant on Prince Street in SoHo.

Police say the suspect pulled up, got out of a car, set the flag on fire and then took off.

A photo shows the flag read, "Make America Gay Again."

The restaurant was closed when it happened, but workers were still inside and said they saw a man get out of a car and set the flag on fire.

Both police and fire were called to the scene. The flames were quickly put out.

Residents had to be evacuated, but no injuries were reported and the fire didn't cause any structural damage.

Apparently, this isn't the first time the restaurant has been targeted. One worker said a Pride flag was stolen from them before.

"This restaurant has been here for over 10 years, and it's always been a home that's felt safe for people. So to be part of the community and have that happen is very upsetting and it feels very unsafe," the worker said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.