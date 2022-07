JACKSON, N.J. -- Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey is reportedly having power problems on Friday.

We're told there is a power outage.

Hurricane Harbor and Wild Safari are operating as scheduled. Great Adventure theme park opening is delayed due to a loss of power. We hope to have power restored and the park operating this afternoon. Check our website banner for further updates. — Great Adventure (@SFGrAdventure) July 22, 2022

People have been waiting in line to enter the park since 10 a.m.

According to Six Flags, the outage is not impacting Hurricane Harbor or Wild Safari.

