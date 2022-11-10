Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Subway custodian hit in face with pipe while cleaning platform

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Subway worker attacked with pipe
Subway worker attacked with pipe 00:19

NEW YORK - Police say a subway custodian was attacked with a pipe while on the job in Manhattan. 

Now, they're asking for the public's help finding the man responsible. 

The assault happened Friday at the Chambers Street station in Tribeca.

Police said the suspect walked up to the custodian, who was cleaning the E train platform, and hit her in the face with the pipe. 

The 46-year-old woman suffered swelling and bruising on her face. 

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 7:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.