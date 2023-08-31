Police responding to multiple people struck by car in Commack, Long Island
COMMACK, N.Y. -- Police are responding to reports of a crash with multiple people struck in Suffolk County, Long Island.
The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Harned Road in Commack.
Watch Chopper 2 en route to scene
Police say the road is closed from New Highway to Cutchogue Lane.
Stick with CBS New York for the very latest on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.