Watch CBS News
Local News

Police responding to multiple people struck by car in Commack, Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

COMMACK, N.Y. -- Police are responding to reports of a crash with multiple people struck in Suffolk County, Long Island. 

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Harned Road in Commack.

Watch Chopper 2 en route to scene

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out stories around the area, including reports of multiple people struck by a car in Commack, Long Island. See more streaming on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/

Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, August 31, 2023

Police say the road is closed from New Highway to Cutchogue Lane. 

Stick with CBS New York for the very latest on this developing story.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 9:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.