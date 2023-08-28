Police: Man fatally shot after charging at officers with knife in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Police shot and killed a man Sunday in Jersey City after they say he charged at officers with a knife.
Officials say the officers responded to an EMS call for police assistance Sunday afternoon at a home on Randolph Avenue.
Police say a man with a knife charged at the officers. One officer fired his gun, hitting the man.
He died at the hospital hours later.
The New Jersey attorney general is now investigating the shooting. Jersey City Police say they turned over body camera video as part of the investigation.
Police have not identified the man who died.
