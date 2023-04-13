Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Man, 28, stabbed in random attack while entering Upper East Side apartment building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man stabbed in apparent random attack on Upper East Side
Man stabbed in apparent random attack on Upper East Side 00:19

NEW YORK - Police say a man was stabbed Wednesday in what appears to be a random attack on the Upper East Side

It happened around 9 p.m. on Third Avenue near East 61st Street. 

Police said the 28-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times as he walked into his apartment building. 

He was treated at Jacobi Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. 

So far, there's no word on a suspect.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 7:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.