Police: Man, 28, stabbed in random attack while entering Upper East Side apartment building

NEW YORK - Police say a man was stabbed Wednesday in what appears to be a random attack on the Upper East Side.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Third Avenue near East 61st Street.

Police said the 28-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times as he walked into his apartment building.

He was treated at Jacobi Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, there's no word on a suspect.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.