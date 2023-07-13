Watch CBS News
Crime

Police investigation shuts down part of Broadway in Bayonne, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

BAYONNE, N.J. -- A police investigation has part of Broadway closed for the morning commute in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Not many details are known, but officials say the street is closed between 53rd and 55th streets. 

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️ Due to Police Activity, Broadway between 53rd & 55th Street, and associated side streets, is CLOSED....

Posted by Bayonne Office of Emergency Management on Thursday, July 13, 2023

CBS New York has a crew on the way, and we'll update this story with the latest developments.

In the meantime, drivers should avoid the area.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 8:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.