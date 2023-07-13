Police investigation shuts down part of Broadway in Bayonne, New Jersey

BAYONNE, N.J. -- A police investigation has part of Broadway closed for the morning commute in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Not many details are known, but officials say the street is closed between 53rd and 55th streets.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️ Due to Police Activity, Broadway between 53rd & 55th Street, and associated side streets, is CLOSED.... Posted by Bayonne Office of Emergency Management on Thursday, July 13, 2023

CBS New York has a crew on the way, and we'll update this story with the latest developments.

In the meantime, drivers should avoid the area.