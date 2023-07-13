Police investigation shuts down part of Broadway in Bayonne, New Jersey
BAYONNE, N.J. -- A police investigation has part of Broadway closed for the morning commute in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Not many details are known, but officials say the street is closed between 53rd and 55th streets.
CBS New York has a crew on the way, and we'll update this story with the latest developments.
In the meantime, drivers should avoid the area.
