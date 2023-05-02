Police: Homeless man dies after confrontation with subway passenger

NEW YORK - A homeless man with a record of arrests for drug possession and indecent exposure died after a confrontation with a passenger in a subway car.

Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday on the F train near the Broadway-Lafayette station.

According to the NYPD, the man was acting erratically, and got into an argument with another passenger, 24. The confrontation ultimately turned physical, with the 24-year-old allegedly placing the homeless man in a chokehold, according to witnesses.

The homeless man, 30, lost consciousness. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 24-year-old was taken in for questioning.

So far, he has not been charged with a crime.