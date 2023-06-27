Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: 3 shot, including 1 fatally, in Paterson, N.J.

By Lisa Rozner

/ CBS New York

3 people, including baby, wounded in drive-by shooting in Elizabeth, N.J.
3 people, including baby, wounded in drive-by shooting in Elizabeth, N.J. 01:06

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Police are investigating after one person was killed and two others, including a baby, were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Elizabeth on Monday night.

The gunfire erupted at around 8:30 p.m. on Salem Avenue.

According to the mayor's office, all three victims were inside the same car that was struck. A 28-year-old man was hospitalized and later died from his injuries. A woman, said to be in her early 20s, and her baby suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses said a black sedan fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Lisa Rozner
lisa-rozner.png

Lisa Rozner joined CBS2 in 2017.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 9:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.